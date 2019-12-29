Under normal circumstances, Christmas and the New Year are times of happy relaxation, of loosening up from fettered routine by getting around with friends and family on trivia.

Alas, not so this year, with the worrying sounds emanating from Castille, the cradle of governance.

Silent Nights and merriment were depressed by the gloom of the hopelessness from immoral self-indulgence and the helplessness of a lingering perversity.

All but the unwashed Maltese are losing trust in governance. Getting back that trust, instilling a sense of hope and belief that good governance and sustainable development will come back on track, should be the first duty of the new leaders. The greater good of society must be their unwavering mission, their fundamental ethic.

Wied ir-Rum

Walking away from it all to open spaces… gives ramblers peace and tranquillity

Good governance takes behaviour that is negative or not helpful to the greater good of society and taxes it out of existence unconditionally, whether it is pollution, plastics, over-development or whatever.

The Ramblers’ Association has, since its inception in 2005, laid much emphasis on the lack of enforcement of the rule of law in the countryside. It insists that the non-existence of enforceable action on illegalities there and generally, as well as their notorious sanctioning, encourages more and more lawlessness, which is tantamount to bad governance.

For the ramblers, the present situation is the culmination of continuous delinquency and wrongdoing going on generally over many years with impunity. Alarmingly, it feels like the Maltese character has grown immune to delinquency.

Walking away from it all to open spaces, at least for a few hours to breath fresh air, to enjoy nature and take in views free from ugly development, gives ramblers the peace and tranquillity that move them on with a positive attitude. The Ramblers’ Association wishes all Maltese a future government whose unqualified mission is the administration of ‘the greater good of society’.

Dingli Cliffs

Ramblers’ walks in January

Sunday, January 5: Mtarfa area – A moderate walk of about four hours that starts at 9am at the Għajn Water Conservation (on the road leading from the Domus Romana, Rabat, to Fiddien Valley). Besides the natural and scenic content, there will be an interesting visit to the underground hospital used during WWII and converted to Cold War requirements during the last century.

Wednesday, January 8: Is-Salib tal-Għolja – After climbing the steep uphill characterised by rich garigue and sharp rocky outcrops and occasional cart ruts and tombs, participants will enjoy panoramic views before descending to Siġġiewi via Tal-Providenza chapel. The meeting place is Siġġiewi parish church at 2pm. The going will be rough for about three hours.

Sunday, January 12: The Cottonera Bastions – An easy scenic/cultural walk of three hours that starts at Notre Dame Gate, Żabbar, at 9am, taking in Rinella, Kalkara and the Capuchin friary, Cospicua.

Sunday, January 19: Dwejra Lines – This moderate walk starts at 9am from the Victoria Lines next to the Ġnien l-Għarusa tal-Mosta. Four hours of rambling along enjoyable country lanes in valleys and on ridges promise clean air for participants’ lungs and gratifying sighs for the senses.

Wednesday, January 22: Tas-Salib landscape – This area, together with Għemieri, is renowned for its pastoral setting, and its impressive cart ruts on the Nadur Tower garigue. This easy walk starts on Tas-Salib hill at 2pm and will last for three hours. (Bus stop Salib on route Bus 109.)

Fields at Tal-Papa, Birżebbuġa

Saturday January 25: Marsaxlokk to Birżebbuġa – A four-hour walk along the coast before heading inland to Borg in-Nadur and Wied Ħas-Saptan. It starts at 9am from Marsaxlokk parish church and is classified as moderate due to some rough terrain along parts of the route.

The Ramblers’ Association takes great care in picking the trails but participants are ultimately responsible for their own responsibility, and they may choose to stop walking at any stage they deem fit according to their abilities. While everyone is invited to join the walks, those who do are solely responsible for any loss, damage or injury they may incur during the walks.

For more information, visit the links below.

www.ramblersmalta.org

www.facebook.com/ramblersmalta

Alex Vella is committee member of the Ramblers’ Association of Malta.