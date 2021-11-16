The extension of Black Friday offers from a weekend to the whole month of November has probably become a trend here to stay, according to the head of a leading business lobby.

“Not only do customers get to avoid long queues and traffic jams, but businesses also begin to reap sale profits throughout the entire month,” Abigail Mamo, CEO of the Malta Chamber of SMEs, said.

Black Friday, which originated as a US custom held on the day after Thanksgiving, is now considered the biggest shopping event of the year worldwide.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 26. The chamber’s ‘Black Friday guide’ says more than 200 local retail businesses will be offering discounts to consumers on the occasion.

Early promotions

But consumers have already started to be bombarded by early adverts, with offers for goods ranging from houseware to electronics, as retailers no longer wait for the end of the month to start enticing shoppers to spend a buck.

“COVID-19 has definitely changed the way businesses promote Black Friday sales, but many are seeing it is beneficial to extend sales throughout the whole month,” Mamo said.

“Businesses have realised that consumers do not want to leave the chance of grabbing a bargain until the very last minute, so the earlier they promote sales, the more they gain.”

Before the pandemic, people would spend hours queuing in the hope of snatching a bargain or two. But with COVID measures and the rise of online shopping, the Black Friday queue may well become a thing of the past. This probably benefits both consumers and businesses.

Benefits for staffing, logistics

Mamo said that apart from the avoidance of large crowds, spreading the sales throughout the month helps outlets which may be suffering from a shortage of staff.

She recalled how prior to the pandemic, many businesses had to beef up their staff numbers during Black Friday. The reality today is quite different.

“Human resource numbers are extremely low at the moment, so by spreading sales across a fortnight or entire month, it means that businesses can handle clients better and give them a more fulfilling shopping experience,” she said.

Her comments were echoed by the deputy president of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Christopher Vassallo Cesareo.

“By staggering the flow of sales, workers can provide a better service to clients, instead of making them feel rushed,” he said.

It may also aid logistics. Apart from the labour shortage, another concern of businesses is over whether supplies will arrive on time for the Black Friday sales and for the Christmas season.

“The arrival of supplies is a big challenge right now and businesses are doing all they can to ensure they come in on time.”

Vassallo Cesareo also said that promoting Black Friday sales throughout the month is a way for businesses to recoup sales lost due to the pandemic.

However, he said it was still rather early to say whether ‘Black Friday month’ will become the norm.

High expectations

Unlike 2020, businesses have high expectations for Black Friday sales this year. The fact that people are out and about is ­“extremely positive” for businesses, Vassallo Cesareo said.

“This time last year, there were still very tight restrictions on gatherings and events, which had an impact on sales and businesses, especially clothing retailers. Now, people are going out and are hopeful for a decent festive season, which will result in sales materialising,” he said.

Mamo said businesses have come up with some “interesting strategies” to promote sales.

“We have seen some businesses promoting different offers every week throughout November, and every year outlets find different ways to entice consumers,” she said.