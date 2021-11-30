While many assume casino games have a large male following, a study reveals that women rule the roost and pool the most money into this sector by providing 70 per cent of the casino realm's income.

Slot games, in particular, are top-rated among ladies. Slots feature several spinning reels and symbols printed across them. After placing their bets, the player spins the reels. Once the reels reach a halt, the players win a cash prize if the icons fall into a sequence similar to one of the game's pay lines!

Other reasons why women love playing this fast-paced and thrilling game are as follows.

Amazing sign-up offers: Those who enjoy freebies love slot sites because they offer numerous incentives, such as free spins no deposit, where players are not required to deposit their own money to play. Thus, giving new players the chance to try out a range of games without needing to deposit their own cash first.

It's quick and easy to play: Women on busy schedules seldom have time to read a game's lengthy rules, making slots the perfect pastime because they are quick and easy to grasp and play. All you need to do is sign up, take advantage of the offers, choose a game, and begin playing.

Play anywhere: Women can play slots from anywhere with a device and an internet connection. Be it on a lunch break at work or waiting in line at the grocery store. The convenience and accessibility of slots online also beats the prospect of traveling to the local casino to play.

Low betting options: Slot games can be played with extremely low bets, which is perfect for money-conscious women or those wanting to elongate their time spent playing a casino game.

High RTP (Return to Player): Players can select a slot game based on its RTP to boost their chances of winning. As a tip, aim for slot games with an RTP of 97 per cent or higher.

Safer gaming: The online gambling industry has changed dramatically over the years to make casino games safe for all. For instance, regulatory gambling bodies issue licenses and conduct regular audits to ensure each provider offers fair and safe gaming. In addition, reputable slot sites only use trusted payment options such as PayPal and Skrill to prevent cybercriminals from stealing card details.

Slot gaming variations: Since Charles Augustus invented slot machines in the late 1800s, the game's technology has improved dramatically and transitioned to the digital realm.

Online slot game providers have infinite digital space to host hundreds of games. And over time, due to demand, graphics designers have created an array of themed slots to suit every interest imaginable. Such as slots based on films, TV shows, mythology, and more.

With the lure of slots online covered, let's move on to the most popular games among the girls.

Most slot providers are inspired by different films and TV shows for the creation of their slot games.

Heartburst Jackpot

For a game bursting with bright, juicy fruits, such as lemons, watermelons, and grapes, heart burst is a choice slot.

Accompanying its fun and breezy graphics, this is an uncomplicated slot replicating former classics. However, a few nifty features ensure players are kept on their toes.

For instance, players can triple their winnings if the heart pops up on the first, third, and fifth reels. Moreover, players who land three to five sevens on-screen can earn over 15 free spins.

Hall of Gods

The Hall of Gods game, based on Norse mythology, is a progressive jackpot slot with the potential to win three jackpots, the average sum of which amounts to €5.3m. However, in the past, the game has been known to shell out over €7m.

A thrilling bonus round requiring players to break the shields with a hammer to win a bonus or jackpot adds to the excitement of the game. And makes this a top choice amongst ladies who enjoy variety and the potential to win big!

Super 15 Stars

A part of the Super game series, Super 15 Stars is a fantastic slot game, which incorporates a thrilling minigame set in the surroundings of a casino.

The game is based on the casino floor laden with slots and sound effects that feature other casino players' expected chatter.

Attractive elements of Super 15 Stars include instant free spins, a super ten wheel. In addition, when the Super 10 Stars appear, multipliers enhance a player's winnings.

Plus, an extra unique feature called Lucky Stars allows players the chance to seize a minor, major, or Grand jackpot.

Secrets of the Temple

For women wanting a slot game that packs a punch, this action adventure-themed game set in the depths of the jungle is a must-play.

Secrets of the Temple offers players an exciting and surprising display of great features. For instance, the secret minigame gives players the potential to win a huge jackpot prize.

Plus, the lucky player will win the Grand Jackpot prize if the map icon appears on the first and fifth reels and are opposite one another.

In everyday life, women are tasked with numerous responsibilities to uphold. With that, stress is inevitable, and it needs to be released somewhere.

Among other healthy pursuits such as exercise and listening to music, slot games help women relieve that tension. This is another significant reason why more ladies are hitting the digital casinos – they want a convenient yet stimulating outlet.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.