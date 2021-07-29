Spazju Kreattiv is showing the 2020 film Nowhere Special, written and directed by Uberto Pasolini, the nephew of famous Italian director Luchino Visconti.

Based on true events, the film follows John (James Norton), a 35-year-old window cleaner, who has dedicated his life to bringing up his four-year-old son, Michael (Daniel Lamont), after the child’s mother left them soon after giving birth.

When John is given only a few months left to live, he attempts to find a new, perfect family for Michael, determined to shield him from the terrible reality of the situation. Although initially certain of what he is looking for in the perfect family, John gradually abandons his early convictions, overwhelmed by doubts on the decision.

How can he judge a family from a brief encounter? And does he know his own child well enough to make this choice for him?

As John struggles to find the right answer to his impossible task, he comes to accept the help of a young social worker, opening himself to solutions he would never have considered. And he finally comes to accept his anger at the injustice of his destiny, the need to share the truth with his son and to follow the child’s instincts on the biggest decision of their lives.

The film is showing at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta tomorrow, July 30 at 6.30pm and on Sunday at 9pm. It is also being screened on August 10 at 7.30pm, August 14 at 9pm, August 17 at 7.30pm, August 21 at 6pm and August 25 at 7.30pm. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org