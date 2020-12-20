Tradition, religion and time spent with loved ones seem to be the key ingredients for a merry Christmas. Three Christmas enthusiasts tell Christine Spiteri about why they love Christmas and how this year will be different.

Stephen Schembri - Florist

Stephen’s earliest Christmastime memory dates back to when he was six years old. His father would unpack the dusty Christmas tree and, on December 8, the whole family would dress it up in a mismatch of shiny baubles, little ornaments and strings of twinkling lights.

Stephen Schembri

“Looking back, it may not have been the most beautiful Christmas tree,” he recounts, “but the yearly ritual of the four of us coming together around the tree is probably when the seed was planted and my love for Christmas continued to bloom each year.”

Then five years ago, Stephen’s grandmother passed away and Christmastime acquired a new meaning.

“My nanna loved Christmastime, and I’ll never forget how her face lit up when she saw the tree. She had dementia, and even though she barely remembered the townhouse she lived in for 54 years, the sentiment of Christmas was something she recognised until she passed away in December. Perhaps this is the reason why I love Christmas even more now. It reminds me of her.

The positivity Stephen feels at this time of year motivated him to set up the Facebook group Christmas Club Malta two years later. Originally aimed at sharing the Christmas cheer and decoration ideas among friends, it has now snowballed into a community of over 9,000 locals and expats. “Until last December, there were perhaps, 3,000 members? Then in September this year, the group exploded.” Stephen recalls how he woke up to find thousands of pending requests from people wishing to join the group. He pins it down to the coronavirus pandemic.



“It’s been a tough year. And Christmas offers a sense of hope, something to look forward to. I can tell people are more active online, exchanging creative tips and Christmas DIY ideas. A lot of people started decorating earlier this year too.”

“I’ve now started to use the group as a platform to promote small charities and encourage the spirit of giving. The response has been overwhelming so far, but there is still a lot more we can do. Just imagine the difference we can make if every member donates €1!”

Beyond Facebook, Stephen is a florist who makes bespoke wreathes and decorates people’s houses during Christmastime. This year, he is encouraging everyone to hang a star outside their balconies and windows, “to light up our streets with a symbol of hope.”

Massimo Borg - Traditional crib maker

At this time of year, Massimo is at his Hamrun workshop making traditional Maltese cribs. “It wouldn’t be Christmas for me without making a presepju,” he smiles.

Massimo Borg

He passionately explains how he draws inspiration from nature. “During my walks in the countryside, I observe the rubble walls, the foliage sprawling through the cracks. I memorise the uneven pathways, the ruggedness of the rocks and the slippery moss,” he says, stressing the importance of detail when it came to making a crib that’s animated and lifelike. “I even built a flowing stream into my presepju once.”

The tradition of the Maltese crib has evolved over the past decades. “I remember my first presepju was given to me during catechism classes 30 years ago. It was very plain, a small plank of wood as a base, and a burlap sack (xkora tal-ġwież) which, at the time, used to be dipped in glue to harden and form a cave-like structure — Jesus’ grotto.”

Massimo’s fascination around the tradition continued to grow ever since, and has successfully carved a name for himself in the local and international community of presepisti. “Facebook has really helped me improve my techniques and share my work with others,” he says. “It has helped keep the tradition of the presepju alive.” Through his craft and new technology, he could connect with fellow presepisti he wouldn’t otherwise come to know, and has even been to courses together in Italy.

Last year, Massimo challenged himself to create something different. “I wanted to create a presepju that was never done before — something totally new for Malta.” In his exhibition at the Duke of Connaught’s Own Band Club in Birkirkara, he built a walk-through presepju that took its audience on a Biblical journey through the story of nativity. It was his greatest achievement to date, and this year’s exhibition would have surely been another feat, had it not been cancelled due to the pandemic.

“I had another big project in mind for this Christmas — but, God willing, I’ll work on it for next year.”

Angelo Schembri - Collects bambini statues and baubles

Angelo’s Christmas tree is eight feet tall and takes a day to set up. As part of his yearly ritual, he carefully organises his 260 decorations on the dining room floor the night before, so when he comes round to dressing it up the next morning, he would already know where each item should be placed. Once the golden star is fixed, he secures the tree to the wall to prevent it from toppling over.

Angelo Schembri

“I love the preparation around Christmastime. By now I have established a routine, where I spend a whole week setting up. I start with the garlands in the dining room, then the Christmas tree, another day setting up the presepji, and the statues of baby Jesus, making mince-pies, honey rings…”

Angelo describes the collection of rare baby Jesus statues he has. “I’ve started decorating professionally for the past six years. I have over 20 statues of baby Jesus, mainly ceramic, some wooden and another made of cartapesta in Lecce,” he says. “By the first day of December, everything needs to be in place. There’s an element of pride in bringing it all together.”

He pauses briefly when asked about what has influenced this love for Christmastime. “What I can tell you is, no one in my family loves Christmas as much as I do. Even my mother asks who I inherited the Christmas gene from!”

This year, there will be less dining out and less gift-buying, as more and more people remain indoors. Angelo hopes there is a silver lining in all this. “I really hope that this will serve as a chance to revive dying traditions,” Angelo says. Perhaps the circumstances will help us rediscover the things that matter to us most.

“Christmas does bring about a lot of positivity to me personally. I love seeing the church lit up, the procession, the children carolling… It takes me back to when I was a child. But at the same time, it also creates a sense of nostalgia for the traditions we have lost along the years.”

“Having a huge tree is my way of expressing the love I have for Christmastime. However, it’s not everything. I really believe in the saying: Those who will not find Christmas spirit in their hearts, will never find it under the Christmas tree.”

This story was first published in Sunday Circle, a Times of Malta publication. Read the full issue online.