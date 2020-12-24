Jackpot.com is making its fans jingle all the way with its latest launch – the Christmas Lottery! This one-time draw will go live tomorrow on Christmas Day at 8pm.

It’s feeling a lot like Christmas with Jackpot.com’s most recent release. The Christmas Lottery will potentially be gifting one person residing in Malta the jackpot of a lifetime - €15 million. It will happen on Christmas Day at 8pm - so make it a memorable December, and try your hand on this bright prize.

To place your bets, simply log into your Jackpot.com account or register if you do not already have one. Afterwards, you can visit the Christmas Lottery page and choose six numbers out of 50 and one Joker number out of five. If you’re undecided about your number picking, you can opt for the ‘Quick-Pick’ option to have your numbers generated in random order. Once you’ve set all of your entries and completed your order, you can click on the ‘Add-to-Cart’ button, and you’re all done. This will only cost you €1.50 per line therefore, it’s quite affordable.

If you win yourself a prize with Jackpot.com’s Christmas Lottery, you won’t need to worry as they will notify you as soon as possible and credit your account with your winnings. However, if you’re too curious, you can always check the results after the draw occurs. The results page will update automatically so that you can easily compare your submitted numbers with the winning numbers.

The Christmas Lottery consists of four prize tiers with the largest of them all being the first prize tier with the €15 million jackpot. In order to win the jackpot, you’ll have to match with the six main numbers and the Joker number. The second prize tier will win you €5,000 by matching with the five main numbers as well as the Joker number. The third prize tier can be won by matching the four main numbers and the Joker number, and you’ll get €250. Lastly, the fourth prize tier will win you €5 and to win it, you’ll have to match with the three main numbers.

So, rock around the Christmas tree and make certain that your spot is saved within this festive draw by placing your bets before the clock strikes 8 o’clock tomorrow night. Who knows, you might just reveal a sparkly gift worth millions!

Jackpot.com was established in 2016 and has been thriving ever since, with licenses in Malta, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Sweden. Follow Jackpot.com’s social media platform on Facebook, Instagram as well as Twitter for more updates on Superdraws, discounts and new launches.

Disclaimer: Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. Licence number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.