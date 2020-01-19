Soprano Marvic Baldacchino and harpist Jacob Portelli will join forces in a varied and uplifting programme of songs and arias during a lunchtime concert at St Catherine of Italy church, Valletta, this coming Tuesday.

Soprano Marvic Baldacchino

These weekly lunchtime concerts are organised by the Barocco Foundation. The programme includes pieces by Bach, Fauré, Grieg and Schubert.

Soprano Marvic Baldacchino commenced her vocal studies in 2011 with mezzo-soprano Claire Massa at the Johann Strauss School of Music and later went on to study with soprano Miriam Cauchi at the Malta School of Music. Baldacchino has participated in masterclasses with many acclaimed singers, including Janis Kelly and Jamie Mc Dougall at Oxenfoord International (UK) and with Juliette Bisazza, Tatiana Lisnic, Miriam Gauci and Prof. Carlos Conde Gonzales in Malta.

Portelli is proficient on both the celtic and the concert grand pedal harp. He is a highly sought-after harpist in Malta and was invited to perform with the Cordia Quartet to perform for the Queen of England.

St Catherine of Italy church, Valletta, on Tuesday at 12.30pm. Entrance is at a suggested donation of €8. Tickets available from the venue itself or by e-mail: baroccomalta@gmail.com or call 7968 0952. For more details about upcoming events, visit www.barocco-malta.com.