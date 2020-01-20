Soprano Marvic Baldacchino and harpist Jacob Portelli will tomorrow join forces in a varied programme of songs and arias by Bach, Fauré, Grieg and Schubert.

Marvic Baldacchino

Baldacchino commenced her vocal studies in 2011 with mezzo-soprano Claire Massa at the Johann Strauss School of Music and later went on to study with soprano Miriam Cauchi at the Malta School of Music.

Portelli is proficient on both the celtic and the concert grand pedal harp and has performed with Cordia Quartet for the Queen of England.

The lunchtime concert at St Catherine of Italy church, Valletta, starts at 12.30pm. Entrance is against a donation of €8. Tickets can be obtained prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mail on baroccomalta@gmail.com or call on 7968 0952.