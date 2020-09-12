Suddenly Paris Saint-Germain’s home debut at Parc des Princes on Sunday to face old enemy Marseille is looking as likely to turn into a car crash as a triumphal parade.
Less than three weeks after playing their first Champions League final, Paris Saint-Germain returned to Ligue 1 with a thud on Thursday as a team severely depleted by coronavirus lost at promoted Lens.
Both games ended in 1-0 defeats, but that is where the similarities end.
