Suddenly Paris Saint-Germain’s home debut at Parc des Princes on Sunday to face old enemy Marseille is looking as likely to turn into a car crash as a triumphal parade.

Less than three weeks after playing their first Champions League final, Paris Saint-Germain returned to Ligue 1 with a thud on Thursday as a team severely depleted by coronavirus lost at promoted Lens.

Both games ended in 1-0 defeats, but that is where the similarities end.

