• Today, San Lawrenz celebrates the feast of its patron saint with a Pontifical Mass led by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech at 9am. Fr Marcello Ghirlando, OFM, will deliver the panegyric. Masses will be said at 5.30am, 7am, 11am and 6pm. Solemn vespers will be led by Għasri parish priest Mgr Edward Xuereb at 6.45pm with the participation of the Levita Laurentius choir, followed by a band march by the La Stella Band. At 7.30pm, the La Stella Band will play the titular hymn A San Lorenzo Levita e Martire, followed by a concert at the main square. The procession with the statue of St Lawrence, led by Mgr Xuereb and accompanied by the Victory Band, will leave the church at 8pm. A thanksgiving concelebrated Mass will be presided by parish priest Fr Charles Sultana tomorrow at 7pm. A collection during Mass goes towards the missionary activities of Fr Emanuel Cutajar, a Gozitan missionary in Albania.

• A blood donation session will be held at the District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near the Xewkija Primary School, on Tuesday, between 1pm and 5pm.

• On the occasion of the birthday of St John Bosco, patron saint of children, a special celebration for children will be held at the Don Bosco Oratory on Friday. Bishop Mario Grech will lead a special Mass at 9am, followed by a magic show by Mr Remy. All children are invited to attend.

• The diocesan Eucharistic Movement will be holding a prayer evening at the Don Bosco Oratory chapel, Victoria, on Saturday at 8.30pm, followed by Mass at midnight.

• The Ċittadella Arts Festival opening concert, to be held at the Ċittadella Ditch on Saturday at 8.30pm, will feature D Capitals Big Band (director: George Apap) and special guests from the Czech Republic, the Big ‘O’ Band (director: Marek Ottl). The event will also feature singers Chris Grech, Francesca Sciberras, Fabian Galea and Jolene Samhan. For more information call 7955 4694 or send an e-mail to info@caf.mt.

