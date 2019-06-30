• A blood donation session will be held at the District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near Xewkija Primary School, today between 8am and 1pm.

• Summer activities are taking place today as part of the Saving Our Blue campaign at Daħlet Qorrot Bay in Nadur from 9am.

• The feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is celebrated today at Xlendi Bay. Bishop Mario Grech leads a Pontifical Mass at 10am at Xlendi chapel. Acquatic sport activities will be held from 2.30pm to 6.30pm, with the traditional ġostra (greasy pole) game starting at 3pm. There will also be the blessing of boats by Fr Carmel Gauci. The procession with the statue of Our Lady, led by Fr Elijah Mifsud of the Crucified Jesus, starts at 7.30pm. It will be accompanied by the Santa Margherita Band. Among other songs it will play the anthem Lill-Madonna tax-Xlendi, with lyrics by Ġanninu Cremona and music by Mro John Galea.

• Żebbuġ parish is organising Festa Tfal for the first time today. At 5.30pm, Archpriest John Sultana will be celebrating Mass with children’s participation, during which there will be the presentation of children to Our Lady. A procession with a small statue of Our Lady, accompanied by children, will be held at 6.30pm. A family activity will then be held in the main square, including a bouncy castle, face painting, tattoo art, balloon art and food stands.

• An exhibition on the discovery of a Phoenician shipwreck dating back to 700BC and discovered at a depth of 110m off Xlendi in 2007, is open at Heritage Malta’s Gozo area office, Exhibition Hall, St Martin’s Quarter Street, the Citadel until August 31. Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm and Saturday and Sunday between 9am and 4pm. Admission is free.

• The diocesan Eucharistic Movement will be holding a prayer evening at St Augustine church, Victoria on Saturday at 8.30pm, followed by Mass at midnight.

charles.spiteri@timesofmalta.com