• The feast of the Assumption of Our Lady is being celebrated in Żebbuġ today.

At 9am, Bishop Giovanni Cefai MSSP, will concelebrate Pontifical Mass assisted by representatives of the Cathedral Chapter and with the parish clergy.

Bishop Cefai will deliver the panegyric. Masses will be said at 5.30am, 7am, 8am,11am and 6pm.

At 11.30am marches will be played in the main streets of the village. The procession with the statue of Our Lady, led by Bishop Cefai, accompanied by the Santa Marija Band, starts at 7.15pm. Meanwhile the Leone Band will give a concert on the main square. The procession ends at 10.15pm with a fireworks display, and the sacramental blessing.

• A blood donation session will be held at the district health centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near the Xewkija Primary School, on Tuesday from 1 to 5pm.

• A barbecue for families and a children’s variety show will be held on Wednesday at 8pm at St Augustine’s Square, Victoria. Tickets for this activity may be obtained from the Don Bosco Oratory by tomorrow evening.

