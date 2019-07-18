• Qala parish today celebrates the feast of St Joseph. A pontifical concelebrated Mass, led by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech, will be said at 9am. Xagħra archpriest Mgr Carmelo Refalo will deliver the panegyric. The Precursor Band of Xewkija will play marches at 12pm. Għasri parish priest Mgr Edward Xuereb will lead solemn vespers at 6.30pm. The procession with the statue of the saint, led by Mgr Xuereb and accompanied by the Ite ad Joseph band, starts at 7.20pm. The Mnarja Band will give a concert at the main square at 8pm. All church functions will be transmitted live on the parish community radio Leħen il-Qala, 106.3FM, and live streamed online at www.radjulehenil-qala.com

• On Thursday, the Qala community marks the 48th anniversary of the coronation of the titular painting of St Joseph with a concelebrated Mass and the singing of the Te Deum at 7pm. Qala archpriest Fr Nazju Borg will lead the celebration with the participation of the parish choir.

• Il-Fergħa Ewkaristika (Għawdex) will hold an hour of adoration on Thursday at Our Lady of Pompeii church, Victoria, from 9am to 10am. The Rosary will be recited at 8.45am. Everyone is invited.

• The Malta International Food Festival (Gozo Edition) will be held in Xewkija on Friday and Saturday from 6pm. Entrance is free.

• The Diocesan Eucharistic Movement will be holding a prayer evening at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, Ta’ Ħamet, on Saturday at 8.30pm, followed by Mass at midnight.

