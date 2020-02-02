• The feast of St John Bosco is being celebrated at the Don Bosco Oratory in Victoria today. Bishop Mario Grech will lead solemn Mass at the Don Bosco Oratory chapel at 9am with the participation of the Laudate Pueri choir, followed by the blessing of pets at St Augustine Square. This evening the Leone Band will play marches from 4.30pm and then will accompany the statue of St John Bosco during the procession which leaves the oratory at 5.30pm. The feast will be concluded with a grand concert by the Gozo Youth Wind Band under the direction of Mro Joseph Grech at the Don Bosco Theatre at 7pm. Entrance is free.

• The feast of St Blaise is being celebrated in the locality of San Blas in Nadur today. Gozo vicar general Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri will celebrate Mass at 10am, followed by the blessing of animals and agricultural produce. St Blaise is the patron of those suffering from throat problems.

• A blood donation session will be held at the District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near the Xewkija Primary School, today between 8am and 1pm.

• An orchestral concert will take place at the Astra Theatre in Victoria on Saturday at 7.30pm. The concert will feature the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (conductor Raoul Lay, violinist Anna Gockel). Tickets are available from the Astra Theatre’s bar.

• The Catholic Action Movement in Gozo will be holding the annual blessing of babies at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary on Saturday at 4pm

•Dun Ġorġ il-Musical is a tribute to Mgr George Grima, founder of the Missionary movement Jesus in thy Neighbour. The musical is taking place at the Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, on Saturday at 7.30pm and on Sunday at 2.30pm. For more information call 2155 6453.

