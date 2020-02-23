• A blood donation session will be held at the District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near the Xewkija Primary School, on Tuesday between 1pm and 5pm.

• The Gozo Tourism Association’s annual general meeting is taking place at Vini e Capricci, Gozitano Agri-cultural Village, Xewkija, on Thursday at 9.30am. Registration starts at 9am. For more information call 2156 5171.

• The Gozo Business Chamber’s annual general meeting is taking place at the Barts Medical School, Victoria, on Thursday at 6.30pm. For more information call 2155 0305.

• Fr Marcello Ghirlando will celebrate Mass and lead a healing service at St Anthony church, Għajnsielem, on Friday at 7pm. There will be adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 6 to 7pm. All are welcome.

• Fondazzjoni Belt Victoria is holding a series of events on the seventh anniversary of the inauguration of Il-Ħaġar Museum and the second anniversary of Mro Joseph Vella’s death. The second Joseph Vella memorial lecture, Unearthing Gozo’s Lost History through Notarial Deeds by Joan Abela, will be held on Friday at 7.30pm, followed by the opening of a temporary exhibition, entitled Joseph Vella: The Conductor who introduced new Choral and Orchestral Works in Malta. Prof. Vella donated his manuscripts to the museum a few days before his death.

A concert featuring Prof. Vella’s works and other musicians will be held at the Aula Mons Farrugia on Saturday at 8pm. Taking part will be soprano Miriam Cauchi, Simon Abdilla Joslin (violincello), Francis James Camilleri (piano­forte) and the Laudate Pueri choir.

The choir will also take part during Mass for the respose of Mro Vella at St George’s Basilica next Sunday at 11am. Lunch willfollow at Ta’ Ċenċ at 12.30pm. Booking at events@heartofgozo.org.mt.

• The 14th edition of Gaulitana: A Festival of Music will include a series of masterclasses with soprano Miriam Gauci. This is being held between April 8 and 11. Open to all singers, morning and afternoon sessions will be held on the first three days, with a concluding public lunchtime concert on the final day. Julia Miller will be the répétiteur in residence. Application forms can be obtained by e-mailing: gaulitanafestival@gmail.com

