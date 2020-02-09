• Dun Ġorġ il-Musical, a tribute to Mgr George Grima, founder of the Missionary Movement Jesus in thy Neighbour is taking place at the Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 2.30pm.

• Playing With Fire (U) will be screened at the Don Bosco Oratory today at 5.30pm. Little Women (U) will be screened on Friday at 5.30pm, as part of Valentine’s Day activities organised by the Gozo Ministry. Free entrance. Booking recommended at ministryforgozo@gov.mt or call 2210 0100.

• The feast of the Conversion of St Paul will be celebrated at Marsalforn church today. The procession with the statue of St Paul, led by Xagħra archpriest Mgr Carmelo Refalo, will leave the church at 4pm. The Victory Band of Xagħra and the Santa Marija Band of Żebbuġ will take part. Today, Masses will be celebrated at 8am, 10am and 11am. Bishop Mario Grech will celebrate Mass at 6pm. The choir and orchestra will be under the direction of Mro Colin Attard.

• Bishop Mario Grech will mark the feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck with a solemn Pontifical Mass at Munxar parish church tomorrow at 8.30am. Masses will also be celebrated at 6, 7 and 11am, 1pm and 4pm. The church will remain open to visitors until 7pm.

• A blood donation session will be held at the District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near the Xewkija Primary School, on Tuesday from 1 to 5pm.

• The Oasi Foundation bazaar is open at St Francis Square, Victoria, (opposite the church) until the end of this month. Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 8.30am to noon and between 4.30 and 7pm; on Saturday it will be open until noon.

• Bishop Mario Grech will concelebrate Mass at Lourdes church in Għajnsielem on Tuesday at 5pm to mark the Apparition of Our Lady of Lourdes and the World Day of the Sick. Masses will also be celebrated at 5.15 and 9am and at 1 and 3.30pm. The sanctuary will be open for devotees until 8pm.

• Fr Marcello Ghirlando will celebrate Mass and lead a healing service at Qala parish church on Tuesday at 6.30pm. There will be adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. All are welcome.

