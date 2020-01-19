• Today, Xagħra celebrates the feast of St Anthony the Abbot. Bishop Mario Grech will celebrate Mass at 9am. Horses will be blessed at 10.15am. Street races for children will be held at St Anthony Street at 1pm. Mgr Grech will bless animals at 5pm.

• A blood donation session will be held at the District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near Xewkija Primary School, today from 8am to 1pm.

• Midway (12A) will be screened at Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 5.30pm.

• An event will be held to award students who took part in the Gozo Live/Gozo College Writing Participation at the Gozo College Middle School tomorrow at 5pm.

• The feast of St Francis de Sales, patron saint of journalists and writers, will be marked with Mass at the Good Shepherd church, Victoria, on Friday at 6pm.

• The Sir M.A. Refalo Sixth Form annual lecture, ‘Style and Ornament: European Influences on the Decorative Arts in Malta 1800-1900’, by Mark Sagona will be held at the Cittadella Cultural Centre, Victoria, on Friday at 7pm.

• The annual conference of the Gozo Diocese Family Commission will be held at Villa Fiorita, Marsalforn, on Saturday from 5pm to 8pm.

• The first Gozo Arts Weekend, January 24 to 26, will be held at the old parish church in Għajnsielem .

charles.spiteri@timesofmalta.com