• Frozen II (U) will be screened at the Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today, at 5.30pm.

• A blood donation session will be held at the District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near the Xewkija Primary School, on Tuesday from 1pm to 5pm.

• A special prayer meeting for children will be organised tomorrow, Monday, at 5pm at the Don Bosco Oratory in preparation of the feast of St John Bosco. Fr Michael Said will lead the meeting. All children present will be given a token.

• Fr Marcello Ghirlando will celebrate Mass and lead a healing service at St Anthony Church, Għajnsielem, on Friday at 7pm. There will be adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 6 to 7pm. All are welcome.

• On the occasion of the feast of St John Bosco, patron saint of youths, a special prayer meeting for adolescents and youths will be held at the Don Bosco Oratory chapel on Friday evening. The meeting, which will include the participation of a youth band, starts at 8pm.

• The feast of St John Bosco will be celebrated at the Don Bosco Oratory next Sunday. On Saturday evening a solemn Mass will be celebrated by Mgr George Tabone at 7pm. The Mass will be animated by Mario Caruana. A festive buffet dinner will be organised later on in the evening. Everyone is invited to join. For reservations call 9948 7751.

• The Don Bosco Grand Concert 2020, presented by the Gozo Youth Wind Band within the Gozo Youth Wind Band, will be held at the Don Bosco Oratory Theatre on Sunday at 7pm. Entrance is free.

• Fondazzjoni Belt Victoria is organising a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, led by Mgr Joseph Farrugia. The group, limited to 25, leaves on March 3 and returns on March 10. For further details visit events@heartofgozo.org.mt.

