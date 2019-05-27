• Kerċem today celebrates the feast of Our Lady of Succour. Gozo Bishop Mario Grech will lead a Pontifical Mass at 9am with the participation of St Gregory choir under the direction of maestro di cappella P. Grech. St Anthony Band of Birkirkara will perform marches along the main streets of Kerċem at noon. Evening prayers, led by Fr Roberto Gauci, will be held at 7pm. Mgr Franġisk Sultana will lead the procession, accompanied by St Gregory Band of Kerċem at 7.45pm. Mnarja Band will perform in front of the parish church at 8.15pm. The celebrations will be transmitted live on the parish community radio, Radju Sokkors, on 95.1 FM and streamed live on the parish Facebook page Parroċċa Madonna tas-Sokkors and San Girgor il-Kbir.

• Events will be held in Gozo tomorrow, Police Day, to mark the 205th anniversary of the Malta Police Force. Mass will be celebrated at Santa Marija cemetery chapel, followed by the blessing of Police graves and laying of flowers. At 7.30pm, the Malta Police Band will march from Mikelanġ Refalo Street, Marsalforn, towards Il-Menqa where the Precision Drill Team and the Police Dogs Section will entertain the audience. The Police are also holding a recruitment week. There will be an information stand at the event for those wishing to pursue a career with the Police Force.

• A blood donation session will be held at the District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near the Xewkija Primary School, on Tuesday from 1pm to 5pm.

• The feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel will be celebrated at Ta’ Ħamet church on Tuesday. Church rector Mgr Carmelo Hili will celebrate Mass at 6am. Solemn adoration will take place between 5.30 and 7.30pm, followed by a concelebrated Mass led by Bishop Mario Grech and a pilgrimage with the statue of Our Lady.

• Fr Marcello Ghirlando will celebrate Mass and lead a healing service at St Anthony church, Għajnsielem, on Thursday at 7pm. There will be adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 6 to 7pm.

• Prospective applicants for University of Malta courses starting in October are invited to meet advisers at the University Gozo Campus in Xewkija on Saturday and next Sunday, between 9am and 1pm. The Gozo campus can be contacted on 2156 4559 or 2340 7900; e-mail: ugc@um.edu.mt

• Sir M. A. Refalo Sixth Form in Victoria is enriching its educational curriculum with a series of new non-formal accredited courses to provide an even more holistic educational experience to its students. As from the next academic year the sixth form will also be investing in new non-formal programmes offered to 16+ students as well as to the public with the intention of upskilling applicants to face today’s real-life challenges. Applicants are to contact Sir M. A. Refalo Sixth Form on 2598 3950/8; e-mail: smarefalo.sixthform@ilearn.edu.mt; website: smarsf.skola.edu.mt.

• The Diocesan Eucharistic Movement will hold a prayer evening at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, Ta’ Ħamet, on Saturday at 8.30pm, followed by Mass at midnight.

