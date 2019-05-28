• The feast of St George is being celebrated in Victoria today. This year marks the 180th anniversary of the first titular statue of the saint, an artistic masterpiece treasured at St George’s Basilica. Pontifical concelebrated Mass, presided by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech, assisted by representatives of the Cathedral Chapter, the Chapter and Clergy of the Basilica and members of the secular and religious clergy, will be said at 8.30am. The panygeric will be delivered by Canon Jonathan Farrugia. Mass in D in honour of St George Princeps Martyrum, composed by Joseph Vella in 1976, will be executed. A popular march by the St George’s Band of Qormi and St Helen Band of Birkirkara will start at 11am. The procession with the statue of St George will leave the basilica at 7pm. The popular hymn Lill-Kbir Martri San Ġorġ (1952), words by Fr Akkursju Xerri OFM (1915-1968) and music by Vincenzo Ciappara (1890-1979) will be executed during the statue’s re-entry into the basilica at around 10.30pm.

• A blood donation session will be held at the district health centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near the Xewkija Primary School, today from 8am to 1pm.

• Il-Ħaġar Museum at St George’s Square, Victoria, is hosting a book launch on Tuesday at 7pm. Gozo Live is launching Raise the Curtain, containing short plays, most of which were entered in the Gozo Live Play-Writing Competition between 2014 and 2017.

• A varied programme, ‘I Love Xlendi’, is taking place every Saturday, until September 14. Organised by the Munxar local council, with the financial support of the Gozo Ministry, Xlendi bay will be illuminated with fjakkoli (torches) between 8.30pm and 12.30am. Entertainment will be provided by Sarah from 9pm.

• Festivities in honour of St James will be held at St James church Independence Square, Victoria, on Thursday. Fr rector George Borg will lead a concelebrated Mass at 10.30am.

• A play, Jasar u Fidwa, commemorating the 458th anniversary when Gozo had been attacked by the Ottomans will be held at the Citadel on Friday at 8.30pm.

• The fourth edition of Marsal Musajk is being held in Triq il-Port, Marsalforn, on Saturday. The public is invited to join mosaicist Mary Portelli and her students in making mosaic panels for a flight of stairs in Marsalforn. The activity starts at 8pm and ends at 11pm.

• ‘Feel the Magic of Musical Theatre’ will be held at St Augustine Square, Victoria, on Saturday at 8.30pm. It will feature various soloists, the Chorus Urbanus, the Chorus Urbanus Juniors, Centre Stage Dance Academy and the Malta Concert Orchestra conducted by John Galea. Tickets are on sale at www.ticketline.com.mt.

• The Diocesan Eucharistic Movement will hold a prayer evening at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, Ta’ Ħamet, on Saturday at 8.30pm, followed by Mass at midnight.

• The Gozo Youth Orchestra will present the 12th edition of ‘Opera vs Pop Under the Stars’ at the Gozo Ministry’s courtyard on July 29 at 8.30pm. The concert will feature soprano Pamela Agius, tenor Joseph Aquilina and pop singer Ludwig Galea. Patrons will be treated to pre-concert cocktails. Tickets strictly by reservation and optional VIP seating is also available by e-mailing: gozowindbandorchestra@yahoo.co.uk or 9942 1611/7942 1611.

