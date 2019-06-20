• The feast of St Margerita will be celebrated today in Sannat. Mgr Fabio Fabene, Under-Secretary of the Synod of Bishops and Titular Bishop of Aquipendium, will lead a concelebrated Mass at 9am. Għajnsielem archpriest Canon Frankie Bajada will deliver the panegyric. The Missa in honorem S. Margaritae by Mro Charles Camilleri will be performed.

Mgr Fabene will lead the procession with the saint’s statue at 7.45pm, accompanied by the St Margaret Band. Festivities will end with band marches by the Ite ad Joseph Band at 10.30pm. All church functions will be transmitted live on the parish community radio Radju Margerita, 96.1FM, and live streamed on www.sannatparish.org

• The feast of St Martha will be celebrated at Tal-Għonq chapel, Victoria, tomorrow. Mgr Lawrenz Sciberras will celebrate Mass at 6pm. An evening of entertainment on the church parvis starts at 8.30pm.

• A blood donation session will be held at the District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near the Xewkija Primary School, on Tuesday between 1pm and 5pm.

• The National Literacy Agency is organising seminars for families who are expecting a baby. The first seminar in Gozo will take place on Saturday at the Maternity Ward of the Gozo General Hospital. Whoever wishes to attend is to access ‘Aqra Miegħi/Read with Me’ Facebook page where the schedule of the sessions is uploaded weekly or call 2598 2999.

• Members of Il-Fergħa Ewkaristika (Għawdex) will meet at Ta’ Pinu on Saturday at 3pm to celebrate Mass. All are welcome.

• The Diocesan Eucharistic Movement will hold a prayer evening at St Francis church, Victoria, on Saturday at 8.30pm, followed by Mass at midnight.

