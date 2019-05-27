• Today, Għarb celebrates the feast of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary with a solemn concelebrated Mass presided by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech, with the participation of members of the Cathedral Chapter and the Collegiate Chapter of Għarb, at 9am. The Missa Visitationis Beatae Mariae Virginis composed by Mro Paul Portelli will be performed by the parish choir, under the direction of Maestro di Cappella Antoine Mercieca. The St Margaret Band will play marches at 11.30am.

At 7.30pm, Mgr Franġisk Sultana will lead the procession, accompanied by the Visitation Band. The Victory Band will perform in front of the parish church. The procession will enter the church at around 10.15pm, followed by the antiphon and sacramental benediction.The parish museum, Ecclesia Mater, will be open for the public for free.

A thanksgiving Mass will be celebrated tomorrow at 7pm, followed by a barbecue in front of the parish centre. The festivities will be transmitted live on the parish community radio, Radio Visitation, on 92.4 FM.

• A blood donation session will be held at the new District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near the Xewkija Primary School, today from 8am to 1pm.

• The second edition of the Żebbuġ Beer Festival is taking place on the Belvedere, today from 8pm until midnight.

• ‘Summer on the Move’ gets under way tomorrow until September 6 at the Gozo Sports Complex in Victoria. This year the number of sport disciplines has been increased to 19. Participants must be aged between four and 16.

• Il-Fergħa Ewkaristika (Għawdex) will be holding an hour of adoration at Our Lady of Pompeii church in Victoria on Thursday from 9 to 10am. Holy rosary will be recited at 8.45am. Everyone is invited.

• The Diocesan Eucharistic Movement will be holding a prayer evening at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, Ta’ Ħamet, on Saturday at 8.30pm, followed by Mass at midnight.

