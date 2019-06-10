• Today, Fontana celebrates the feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus with a Pontifical Mass led by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech at 9am, with the participation of the Chorus Urbanus directed by Mro John Galea. Fr Roberto Gauci will deliver the panegyric. The St Margaret Band will play marches along the parish streets at noon. Solemn vespers, led by Mgr Rużar G. Borg, will be celebrated at 6.30pm. Augustinian Prior Fr Adeodato Schembri will lead the procession, accompanied by the La Stella Band, at 7.30pm. The Precursor Band will give a concert on the church parvis at 8.30pm. At 11pm the procession will end with the antiphon and sacramental blessing.

• Fr Marcello Ghirlando will celebrate Mass and lead a healing service, with the theme Marija, Sultana tal-Familji, at Ta’ Pinu National Shrine tomorrow at 6.30pm. There will be adoration of the Blessed Sacrament between 5.30pm and 6.30pm. Fr Ghirlando will also celebrate Mass and lead a healing service at Qala parish church on Tuesday at 7pm. There will be adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 6pm to 7pm. All are welcome.

• A blood donation session will be held at the District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near the Xewkija Primary School, on Tuesday from 1pm to 5pm.

• To mark the 136th anniversary of Karmni Grima’s call by Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu, on Saturday there will be religious functions all day at the sanctuary, including a national pilgrimage led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

charles.spiteri@timesofmalta.com