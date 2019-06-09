▪ Today, Xewkija celebrates the feast of St John the Baptist. A concelebrated Mass by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech will be said at 8.45am. Fr Brendan Mark Gatt will deliver the panegyric. The Duke of Conaught’s Own Band of Birkirkara will play marches along the main streets of Xewkija at 11.30am. Xewkija archpriest Mgr Daniel Xerri will lead a so­lemn concelebrated Mass at 6.15pm. The procession starts at 7.45pm, accompanied by the Precursor Band. The antiphon and Sacramental Benediction will bring the religious festivities to an end at around 10.45pm. The Mnarja Band, under the direction of Mro Joseph Grech, will perform a concert at the church square at 8.30pm.

▪ A blood donation session will be held at the District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near the Xewkija Primary School, today from 8am to 1pm.

▪ Over 250 exhibitors will take part in the 26th traditional agricultural and craft fair at L-Arċipriet Martin Camilleri Square, Nadur, today from 8am. There will be traditional singing (għana), food and wine tasting.

▪ The feast of St Peter and St Paul is being celebrated at Nadur Basilica on Saturday. Bishop Mario Grech leads a concelebrated Mass at 9am. Fr Marcello Ghirlando, OFM, will deliver the panegyric. At 11am the St Helen Band of Birkirkara and St Cajetan Band of Ħamrun will perform at St Peter and Paul Square. Archpriest Mgr Jimmy Xerri leads vespers at 6.30 pm. The procession with the statue of the saints leaves the basilica at 8pm. The Mnarja, Precursor and Ite Ad Joseph bands will take part.

▪ Two musical events will be taking place at Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria as part of this year’s Victoria International Arts Festival. The first will take place on Saturday at noon. It will feature the Cordia Quartet. It will be followed by a three-course ‘Taste of Gozo’ lunch on the rooftop of the museum with live music by The Tramps. The Royal Conservatoire Brass from Scotland will perform on the rooftop next Sunday at 8pm. Booking is recommended on events@heartofgozo.org.mt. All events, apart from the ‘Taste of Gozo’, are free.

