• Today, Marsalforn celebrates the feast of St Paul. Gozo Bishop Mario Grech will lead High Mass with the participation of Cini Band at 10am. Xagħra archpriest Mgr Carmelo Refalo will lead a solemn concelebrated Mass at 6pm and will deliver the panegyric. The choir and orchestra will be under the direction of Mro Colin Attard. The procession with the statue of St Paul will leave the church at 7.30pm. The Victory Band of Xagħra and Santa Marija Band of Żebbuġ will take part.

• A barbecue and a campfire, organised by the Victoria Scout Group, will be held at Dwejra campsite on July 11 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the Scouts’ headquarters on 2155 6497 or 7955 5844, Bookworm Stationery in Republic Street, Temprina Stationery in St Martha Street and Office Club Stationery in Dr Anton Tabone Street, Victoria. Closing date is July 9.

