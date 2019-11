• Today, Nadur parish will welcome Bishop Mario Grech, who will preside over the 9.15am Mass on the occasion of the feast of St Coronatus. A procession, accompanied by the Mnarja Band, will start at 4.30pm.

• A blood donation session will be held at the District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near the Xewkija Primary School, today from 8am to 1pm.

• Spider-Man: Far from home (12A) will be screened at the Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today, at 6pm.

charles.spiteri@timesofmalta.com