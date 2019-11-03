• The Sweet Tooth Festival is taking place at Villa Rundle Gardens in Victoria, today, between 10am and 5pm. It is being organised by the St Mary Philharmonic Society of Żebbuġ in collaboration with the Gozo Ministry. In case of bad weather the event will be held in the Gozo Sports Complex.

• The Queen’s Gorgi (U) will be screened at the Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today, at 5.30pm.

• A blood donation session will be held at the District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near the Xewkija Primary School, on Tuesday from 1pm to 5pm.

• Contractions by Mike Bartlett will be staged at the Citadel (Room 4, Cultural Centre) by 356 Company, in conjunction with Blank Canvas Productions (Gozo) on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8pm.

Reservations are recommended via spotlight@blankcanvasgozo.com or by calling 7927 9061/9901 8257.

• The Sound of Music will be staged at the Don Bosco Oratory Theatre, Victoria, on Saturday at 7.30pm, with a repeat performance on Sunday at 2.30pm (matinee show). Tickets can be obtained from the Oratory every day between 5 and 7pm, or by calling 2155 6616 or 9948 7751.The musical is a joint production by the Don Bosco Oratory and Chorus Urbanus Productions.

• Remembrance Day will be commemorated at Independence Square, Victoria, on Sunday at 10.30am.

