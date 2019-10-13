• A car boot sale in support of the Friends of the Sick and Elderly will be held along the private road between the Secondary Schools, near to Arkadia, in Victoria, today between 7.30am and 1pm; gates open at 7am.

• A blood donation session will be held at the District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near the Xewkija Primary School, today from 8am to 1pm.

• Shazam! (12A), will be screened at the Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 5.30pm.

• Għarb will once again be hosting the Gozo International Kite & Wind Festival, near San Dimitri chapel. The festival will take place between Friday and Sunday.

charles.spiteri@timesofmalta.com