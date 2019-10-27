• The Lion King (PG) will be screened at the Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 5.30pm.

• A blood donation session will be held at the District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near the Xewkija Primary School, today from 8am to 1pm.

• The Classique Foundation is presenting BO-PEEP – a little opera from children to children, composed in 1968 by Joseph Vella, as part of this year’s Music+Festival. The opera will feature four young soloists, the VPA Dance Department (choreographer Christabel Bajada) and the SCJ Children’s Choir (chorus mistress Marouska Attard). The production will be held at the Teatru Giovanni in Xewkija on Thursday: one at 10am for children from the Gozo College and Church schools and to the public at 7.30pm. Entrance is free.

• The annual November symphonic concert, Big Band Adventures by Nadur’s Mnarja Philharmonic Band, will take place at the MBC Theatre, Mnarja Band Club, on Saturday, November 9, at 8pm. The concert, directed by Mro Joseph Grech, will feature works by Rossini, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Queen. Entrance is free.

