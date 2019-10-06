• Oasi will be organising the sixth edition of the Oasi Cup Run today. It includes a 10km run for adults and 4.5km walk and three runs for children. The first event, the 10km run, starts from near the Duke Shopping Centre in Republic Street, Victoria. at 8.15am.

• The Secret Life of Pets 2 (U) will be screened at the Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 5.30pm.

• A blood donation session will be held at the District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near the Xewkija Primary School, on Tuesday from 1pm to 5pm.

• Fr Marcello Ghirlando will celebrate Mass and lead a healing service at St Joseph parish church, Qala, on Tuesday at 7.30pm.

