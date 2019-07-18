• The Capuchin Friars of Victoria are celebrating the feast of Our Lady of Graces today. Fr Michael Camilleri, OP, will lead a concelebrated Mass at 9am, with the participation of the orchestra and Stella Maris choir under the direction of Mro Carmel Grech. A pilgrimage with the participation of motorcycles and bicycles leaves Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary at 11.30am for the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Graces. On arrival, Fr Guardian Alfred Scerri, OFM Cap., will bless participants and dis-tribute mementos. Fr Massimo Buttigieg will celebrate Mass at 6pm, followed by the procession with the statue of Our Lady, led by Fr Buttigieg and accompanied by the Leone Band. The procession will end with the Ave Maria by soprano Ruth Portelli on the church parvis and sacramental blessing at 9.30pm. On Wednesday, Fr Scerri will lead a thanksgiving Mass at 7pm.

• A blood donation session will be held at the District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near the Xewkija Primary School, today between 8am and 1pm.

• The Arka Foundation (Gozo) fundraising car boot sale is being held at the main car park in Marsalforn today from 7am. A €10 donation per car space is payable on the day.

• Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) will be screened at the Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 5.30pm.

• Bee Bonniger and Hans Friederich will be giving a talk on Vietnamese art at Arthall, 8 Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria, today at 7.30pm.

• Għajnsielem local council is organising a week of activities related to the promotion of walking, cycling and sustainable urban mobility, from tomorrow until next Sunday. For more information call 2156 1515.

• Heritage Malta’s museums, the Museum of Archaeology, the Folklore Museum, the Gozo Nature Museum, The Old Prison, Gran Castello Historic House, Ta’ Kola Windmill and Ġgantija Temples will be open free to the public on Saturday. There will be a special activity about the everyday life of the miller, followed by a live demonstration on the preparation of traditional ground coffee and mqaret at Ta’ Kola Windmill. Guided tours in Maltese and English will be held throughout the day.

• The Diocesan Eucharistic Movement will be holding a prayer evening at St Savina church, Victoria, on Saturday at 8.30pm, followed by Mass at midnight.

• As part of the European Mobility Week, the Puttinu Cares (Gozo Committee) is organising a fun walk from Gozo General Hospital to Ta’ Pinu and back next Sunday at 4pm. For more information call 7970 6253.

• The Oasi Group of Volunteers will be organising an Oasi variety evening at Villa Fiorita, limits of Marsalforn, next Sunday at 6.30pm. The evening will feature ballroom and Latin American dancing, singing and variety shows. For more information call 2156 3333 or e-mail info@oasi.org.mt

charles.spiteri@timesofmalta.com