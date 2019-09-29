• A Dog’s Journey (PG), will be screened at the Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 5.30pm.

• A blood donation session will be held at the District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near the Xewkija Primary School, today from 8am to 1pm.

• Light is the theme of an exhibition of Henry Alamango’s art on display at the Banca Giuaratale, Independence Square, Victoria. Featuring watercolours, oils and mixed media, the exhibition is open up to next Sunday; weekdays up to 3pm and on weekends mornings only.

charles.spiteri@timesofmalta.com