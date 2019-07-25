• The feast of the Nativity of Our Lady (Marija Bambina) will be celebrated in Xagħra today. Gozo Bishop Mario Grech will lead a Pontifical concelebrated Mass, with the participation of the Cathedral and collegiate chapters at 9am. Can. Michael Borg will deliver the panegyric. Mro Vincenzo Bugeja’s Mass A Maria Immacolata will be performed with the participation of the Jesus of Nazareth choir and soloists. The Beland and Precursor bands will play marches at 11am.

Sung vespers, led by arch-priest Carmelo Refalo, will be held at 6pm. The procession with the statue of Our Lady, led by archpriest Refalo and accompanied by the Victory Band, starts at 7.30pm, while the Leone Band will perform a concert at Victory Square. On Saturday, archpriest Refalo will lead a thanksgiving Mass at 7pm.

•The Gozo Youth Wind Band will be presenting the 5th edition of Stage and Proms on the Sea at the Mġarr Marina, tomorrow at 8.30pm. The concert, under the direction of Mro Joseph Grech, will be featuring Cash & Band together with Neville Refalo, Chris Grech, Cheryl Balzan, Sarah Bonnici, Keith Anthony, Dorothy Bezzina and the NJTW choir. For further information and reservations call 7942 1611 or 9942 1611.

• A blood donation session will be held at the District Health Centre in Triq tal-Ħamrija, near the Xewkija Primary School, on Tuesday between 1 and 5pm.

• The Cinefamilja season at the Don Bosco Theatre starts on Saturday with two screenings of Disney’s new Aladdin as part of Children Cinema Day. Show times at 4 and 6.30pm. Booking online is available at theatre.donboscogozo.org

• The Oasi Group of Volunteers will be organising an Oasi variety evening at Villa Fiorita, limits of Marsalforn, on September 22 at 6.30pm. The evening will feature ballroom and Latin American dancing and singing and entertainment by the Gozo Community Choir, Tony Lawrence Dancesport Centre, Pippa Gee Dance Studio, Loredana and Albert-Lauren. For more information call 2156 3333 or e-mail info@oasi.org.mt

