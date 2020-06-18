Forces’ Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn died on Thursday, aged 103, the BBC is reporting.

Known for songs which helped raise morale in World War II, she released a new album three years ago to celebrate her 100th birthday.

The record featured new re-orchestrated versions of her most beloved music alongside her original vocals.

Last month, Britons were urged to join a national singalong from their doorsteps - of Vera Lynn's wartime classic "We'll Meet Again" - and to hold 1940s-style tea parties at home to mark VE Day.

