The world of classic cars is rich and varied. There’s something for everyone, in truth, while the whole market is peppered with icons of yesteryear which transport us back to by-gone days of motoring.

But it’s those icons which get people interested in classic cars in the first place. We’ve been given data from Car and Classic about the vehicles which are most-searched-for on their site, and it’s packed with big names from the classic segment. Let’s take a look at what came out on top.

Ford Capri

In terms of outright classic car fame, the Capri is akin to Elvis Presley – and it’s little wonder why it’s taken first place in this list of most searched for cars. Iconic both in terms of design and the time period it was made in, the Capri was one of the first cars to bring a slice of American muscle to the UK – in a uniquely British way.

Ford’s Capri is only continuing to rise in value.

It’s also a common sight on classifieds, which gives people a chance to get their hands on one. It’s a likely reason why so many people are searching for them.

Volkswagen Beetle

In second place comes the much-loved Volkswagen Beetle. One of the most popular cars of all time, the Bug has a reputation which spans the globe, yet has a unique and solid following here in the UK. Easy to maintain, the Beetle is often a choice of the first time classic car buyer.

Volkswagen’s Beetle has been popular across the globe.

They’re becoming a less frequent sight on UK roads, but search figures show that the demand for them isn’t waning whatsoever.

Ford Cortina

Ford’s Cortina takes the third place on the podium, narrowly under its Blue Oval stablemate the Capri. The UK’s best-selling car for nine of the ten years between 1972 and 1981, the Cortina appealed to fleet buyers and families alike when it was new.

Ford’s Cortina was at one time a common sight on UK roads.

Now a firm classic, the Cortina’s popularity doesn’t seem to be diminishing. With more than 2.8 million sold during its lifetime, there are still plenty of Cortinas to go around, too.

MG B GT

Think of a quintessentially British sports car and it’s likely that the MG B will come to mind. The model which takes the fourth place in this list is the GT variant of MG’s classic sports car, to be exact.

The MG B is an iconic British classic.

Compact yet able to seat four (at a squeeze), the MG B GT is a popular choice for enthusiasts today thanks to its involving driving experience and simple mechanics.

Triumph Stag

The Triumph Stag represented an impressive amalgamation of British mechanical know-how and Italian design, resulting in an elegant 2+2 sports car. Used examples arrive with pretty reasonable price tags too, allowing drivers on smaller budgets to get in on the action.

The Stag is a popular classic car option.

Not only that, but there’s a strong following for the Stag, which means that people new to the marque have a wealth of knowledge and experience to take advantage of.