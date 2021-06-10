Ford’s eagerly awaited New Kuga Plug-In Hybrid has arrived at the showroom of GasanZammit in Mrieħel. The latest version is ready to impress and is better than ever. It’s the third Ford Kuga – and, certainly, the first to be offered as a hybrid, focusing on fun handling, practicality and, with this plug-in hybrid version, low running costs for private and company car buyers alike.

This version is Kuga’s third-generation model and it gets a much more stylish design, a higher-quality interior and a host of electrified powertrains. Undoubtedly, with the unveiling of this model, Ford has further expanded its unprecedented line-up of electrified all-new Kuga SÚVs with the new Ford Kuga Hybrid. This novel car is able to deliver over 600 miles of petrol-electric and pure-electric driving between fill-ups and without ever having to plug in to recharge.

The latest Kuga is smarter than previous ones, with a large grille, piercing headlights and curves all over the place. Higher-spec models on larger wheels look more imposing but even lower trims wear their smaller alloys well.

“Each of our electrified Kuga models brings a unique set of benefits. Our new Kuga Hybrid includes fuel efficiency and driving range to rival diesel, and the effortless refinement of charging cable-free, pure-electric driving. Ford is committed to offering a choice of electrified vehicles so that every customer can find the perfect solution to fit seamlessly into their life. No model demonstrates that better than Kuga,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, marketing, sales and service, Ford of Europe.

The new Ford Kuga was developed from the ground up to integrate a petrol-electric full hybrid powertrain, using efficient packaging to maximise SUV size and practicality, and also to support driving refinement. The Kuga Hybrid features noise cancellation and the powertrain delivers a smooth, linear response to acceleration demand while automatically switching between pure-electric, hybrid and petrol power, supported by a redesigned motor-generator controller.

The latest generation of Ford's power-split transmission is designed specifically to work with the 2.5-litre petrol engine – seamlessly adjusting ratios for optimum performance and fuel efficiency across a range of driving conditions. 0-62 mph acceleration takes 9.1 seconds.

“Since 2008, Ford sold a million Kugas, making it as one of the biggest seller cars in Europe. We have been representing Ford in Malta for more than 90 years and obviously, throughout this long time, we have seen many models from the Ford’s family, arriving in Malta. After having the opportunity to experience this new and exciting Kuga Plug-In Hybrid, I’m so captivated and attracted to this car, that I feel that this version is a class challenger rather than another competitor,” said Carolyn Zammit, director for marketing for GasanZammit.

The Ford Kuga Plug-In Hybrid is a family SUV that you’ll genuinely enjoy every journey in. To test drive the Ford Kuga Hybrid or Plug-in Hybrid, visit the showroom of GasanZammit in Mrieħel.