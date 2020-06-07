Ford has bolstered the appeal of its Puma crossover with the introduction of a new high-end specification and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The ST-Line X Vignale trim level extends the amount of standard equipment fitted to the Puma. Aluminium exterior trim pieces have been added to the exterior of the car alongside 18-inch alloys, while LED headlights help to improve night time visibility.

Inside, the Puma receives a full leather upholstery, a wrapped instrument cluster and heated front seats. The steering wheel is heated, too.

Roelant de Waard, vice president, marketing, sales and service, Ford of Europe, said: “Customers have told us that they want a range of options to help find a combination of style, equipment, performance and efficiency that’s just right for them. That’s something we committed to delivering with Puma, and with a new Puma ST coming later this year, we’re not finished yet.”

A new dual-clutch automatic gearbox has been added to the Puma.

A new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox has been added to the Puma too. Available alongside a 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine, the setup helps to return emissions figures of 138g/km CO 2 as well as 45.6mpg. Ford claims that the gearbox helps to return ‘seamless gear changes’, which help in terms of efficiency and refinement.