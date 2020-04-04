The Trend is Ford’s new entry-level Fiesta. It’s the cheapest trim level offered with the supermini, replacing the previous Zetec option. With such a name, it seems the manufacturer believes this variant to be the one most Fiesta buyers will go for.

However, by attempting to please all buyers, it can be easy to miss the mark. Titanium trim level, for example, focuses on being a more premium product, with ST-Line cars a sportier option. Does the Trend lack direction or can it prove to be a great all-rounder?

Compared to the Zetec trim level, the Trend receives features such as 16-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass and metallic paint as standard.

Although the Trend was introduced solely with the manufacturer’s 1.1-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine available, a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit has now been added to the line-up. A 1.5-litre diesel powertrain can also be had with the trim level. All come equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Our test car was fitted with the 1.0-litre turbocharged engine. This petrol motor produces a modest 94bhp but is nonetheless the most powerful unit offered with the Trend – the 1.1-litre petrol gets a mere 74bhp, while the 1.5-litre diesel has 84bhp.

On paper and in testing, the model is no pocket rocket – 0-60mph (0-97km/h) is dispatched in 13.6 seconds and top speed is a claimed 105mph (169km/h). It’s our engine of choice, however, as it provides just enough power and torque to feel relatively spritely upon acceleration.

Plus, it’s a rather economical little unit. Ford claims the three-cylinder is able to achieve up to 64.2mpg – our example averaged in the high 40s – and emit 94g/km of CO 2 , making running costs nice and low.

The previous generation Fiesta was praised for its driving experience, offering fun, polished, confidence-inspiring dynamics no matter which variant you opted for. The same can be said for this latest Fiesta and – importantly in this case – the Trend.

All the controls are fantastic to use – the steering, although light, is precise, helping the car feel agile and quick to change direction. The six-speed manual transmission has a slick feel to it and the throttle is responsive, especially when the car is in Sport mode.

The 1.0-litre engine, as mentioned before, has some good, accessible get-up-and-go. It must be said, however, that the three-cylinder does sometimes feel a tad unrefined and gruff at lower speeds. And overall, it seems better suited to darting around city streets than cruising at 70mph (113km/h) on the motorway – although it can cope rather well with both.

It’s hard to fault the little Fiesta - Oliver Young

Furthermore, despite the Trend’s entertaining, rather sporty handling, it’s more attuned to comfort than other trim levels, namely ST-Line and ST variants.

While it lacks the sharpness of Titanium trim levels or the hot hatch styling of ST offerings, we think the Trend is good-looking machine. It certainly, upon first glance, doesn’t appear to be the base version due to traits such as 16-inch alloy wheels, a mesh design front grille with chrome surround, in addition to LED lights.

Over the previous generation Fiesta, the current car’s cabin is much improved – that goes for all trim levels, including the Trend. While its interior is still not necessarily class-leading, it feels modern and surprisingly premium given the car’s relatively entry-level price tag.

In terms of practicality, the model fairs well. Available as a three- or five-door – our test car being the latter – the Fiesta is a very easy car to live with. Passenger space is good throughout the cabin and there’s a decent 292 litres of boot room on offer with the rear seats in place.

At the end of the day, however, the Fiesta is still a supermini, meaning it’s naturally going to be limited by its size. This can sometimes result in rear legroom being a tad tight for taller rear passengers and people feeling quite squashed when sitting three abreast in the back seats.

Despite its entry-level place within the Fiesta line-up, the Trend doesn’t feel like your conventional gateway into the range.

Dominating the centre of the dashboard is an eight-inch touchscreen. While this size of screen comes as standard, it’s worth noting that sat nav comes as part optional extra which includes an additional speaker, Ford’s Sync 3 with voice control and emergency assist as well.

In general, the infotainment system proved clear and easy to use, though it’s not revolutionary. And while the heated seats and steering wheel came in handy on cold days, we don’t believe it’s an essential box to tick if you’re looking to keep the car’s price down.

In summary, it’s hard to fault the little Fiesta and this new Trend trim level. It’s fun to drive, practical and economical too. Plus, when it’s fitted with the 94bhp 1.0-litre turbo unit, it offers just the right amount of poke.