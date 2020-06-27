The Ford Focus ST is now available with a seven-speed automatic transmission in addition to the six-speed manual it was launched with.

Only available on the petrol version, the automatic uses the same 276bhp 2.3-litre turbocharged engine as the manual car, but it’s slightly slower to 60mph (97km/h) – the manual takes 5.5 seconds and the auto takes 5.8 seconds.

However, they have an identical top speed of 155mph (249km/h). Opt for the estate version, and the 0-60mph (0-97km/h) sprints take a tenth longer with both transmissions.

As for fuel economy, opting for the automatic provides an identical 34mpg rating on the WLTP combined cycle, while CO 2 emissions are barely higher at 188g/km.

In the cabin, drivers can select the drive gear through a centrally mounted rotary selector, while paddles on the steering wheel will give manual control of shifting. The automatic versions get the same sports and track mode options too.