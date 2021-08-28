Ford has introduced a special edition version of its Focus ST hot hatch, designed to bring extra handling ability.

The new ‘Edition’ model has a bespoke adjustable suspension system and lightweight alloy wheels, a combination that has been tested extensively at the Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany.

The suspension is a two-way adjustable coilover setup from motorsport specialists KW Automotive, with powder-coated springs in Ford Performance Blue. This provides a ride height lowered by 10mm over the standard ST, with a drop of up to 20mm available.

There’s plenty of adjustability on offer, with 12 jounce settings and 16 rebound settings to allow drivers to fine-tune their experience.

