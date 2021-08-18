As a tribute to the Ford GT supercar, the prototype vehicle that gave life to the programme more than a half-century ago, Ford has introduced the 2022 Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition. The limited-edition vehicle is inspired by the 1964 Ford GT prototype that debuted at the New York International Auto Show on April 3, 1964 and went on to become America’s only Le Mans-winning supercar.

“This is the first Ford GT Heritage Edition that goes beyond celebrating race wins – this one goes deep, and honors the earliest of Ford supercar heritage,” said Mike Severson, Ford GT programme manager.

“The Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition is a modern interpretation of the original, with no mistaking what this car is paying tribute to.”

The Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition supercar wears Wimbledon White paint with Antimatter Blue graphics, including an over-the-roof triple racing stripe. Exposed carbon fibre components are prominent, including 20-inch Antimatter Blue-painted carbon fibre wheels, a touch unique to Ford GT, as well as an exposed carbon fibre front splitter, side sills, mirror stalks, engine louvers and rear diffuser finished in gloss. Brembo brake calipers lacquered in silver with black graphics, plus black lug nuts further modernize the aesthetic.

“There are a lot of milestone moments in the history of Ford GT that we’ve celebrated, but the team was unanimous in believing the original prototype was the right vehicle this time around,” Severson said. “That 1964 prototype unleashed the creative genius of the Ford Advanced Vehicles team and paved the way for the Ford GT programme. It put all of this in motion.”

For more motoring news visit timesmotors.com