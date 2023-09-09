George Ford kicked all the points, including three drop-goals, to help 14-man England cast off a dismal run of form to claim a comprehensive 27-10 victory over Argentina in the teams’ Pool D World Cup opener on Saturday.

After just four wins from their last 13 matches, an England side boasting 10 survivors from the 2019 final they lost to South Africa made it count when it mattered in Marseille.

When the two teams last met, in November, it was Los Pumas who laid down a marker with a 30-29 victory at Twickenham. But they have never won a consecutive Test in this fixture and were never in the running after Ford stepped up to take a scrappy game by the scruff of the neck.

