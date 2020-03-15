Ford has announced that the all-new Kuga SUV will deliver best-in-class fuel efficiency, with the range average improved by up to 28 per cent like-for-like.

The all-new Kuga is Ford’s most electrified vehicle ever, and the first to offer mild-, full- and plug-in hybrid powertrain technologies. Advanced powertrains are supported by enhanced aerodynamics and weight-saving measures. Plug-in hybrid technology for Kuga helps deliver the best fuel efficiency, CO2 emissions and pure-electric driving range of any mid-size SUV, with the ability to cover 72 kilometres in zero-emission driving mode.

Comparing individual all-new Kuga powertrains with their equivalent output and configuration powertrains from the outgoing range delivers fuel efficiency improvements of up to 28 per cent. Including the all-new Kuga plug-in hybrid with zero-emission, pure-electric driving capability, the range average fuel efficiency is improved by 31 per cent.

The Kuga plug-in hybrid and Kuga EcoBlue hybrid (48-volt mild hybrid) introduce electrified powertrains to Kuga for the first time and are available from launch later this year. The Kuga hybrid self-charging full hybrid will follow soon after. Sophisticated Ford EcoBlue diesel and EcoBoost petrol engines are also available.

The all-new Kuga is the first SUV to be based on Ford’s new global front-wheel drive flexible architecture that supports improved aerodynamics for better fuel efficiency and reduces weight versus outgoing models by up to 80kg when comparing equivalent powertrain variants.

Extensive use of aluminium has saved weight throughout the Kuga structure, including aluminium suspension control arms saving 6.8kg, a composite-aluminium bumper beam saving 6.1kg and a lighter braking system saving 0.8kg. Further weight savings include lighter carpets, hollow shock absorbers and even neodymium speakers in the audio system.

Aerodynamic efficiency is improved compared to the outgoing model even with an increase in overall dimensions. Optimised underbody shielding, door seals and flush-mounted roof rails all contribute to a drag reduction of almost four per cent.