For the second straight year, Ford Mustang – which celebrated its 57th birthday on Saturday, April 17 – is the world’s best-selling sports car. The iconic performance model also retained its title of best-selling sports coupe for the sixth straight year.

Led by a surge in sales of high-performance variants including Bullitt, Mustang led all competitors with 80,577 global sales in 2020, according to the most recent vehicle registration data from IHS Markit. That sales total represents 15.1 per cent of the sports coupe market, up from 14.8 per cent a year earlier.

