Ford has claimed a new Guinness World Record as its Mustang Mach-E SUV achieved the lowest energy consumption in an electric car.

The record was achieved on a run along the length of mainland Great Britain, from John O’Groats in Scotland to Land’s End in England.

Independently verified data shows that the Mustang Mach-E travelled more than 6.5 miles per kilowatt hour (kWh) of energy used. With the car’s 88kWh battery capacity, that means it was capable of over 500 miles of range between charges.

