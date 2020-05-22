Ford has announced a new over-the-air update system for its upcoming Mustang Mach-E electric SUV.

The technology will allow the car to be automatically updated or tweaked in a matter of minutes, while more complex updates which require additional time can be scheduled for a more practical time.

Ford expects that the first set up of updates will come around six months after first customer deliveries arrive. Owners will get a notification in the car of the update, which will then be performed either via a Wi-Fi or standard cellular connection.

John Vangelov, connected services manager at the Ford, said: “The beauty of the Mustang Mach-E is that what our customers experience on day one is just the beginning – it will evolve to add even more features and capabilities over time.

“Our clever over-the-air updates also minimize downtime through incredibly fast activation and ensure your Mustang Mach-E is always getting better, even when you’re asleep.”

The firm says that many aspects of the car can be updated wirelessly, and Ford states that it can deliver ‘performance enhancements and entirely new features that might not exist when the customers first take delivery of their vehicles’ all completely wirelessly.

The Mach-E arrives with a standard range of 280 miles (451 kilometres), rising to 370 miles (595 kilometres) in the extended range version.

And while those standard models are rear-driven only, an all-wheel-drive version will also be available. Again, there are two range options with the entry-level model returning a claimed 260 miles (418 kilometres), and the upper version delivering a claimed 335 miles (539 kilometres).