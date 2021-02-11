Ford is introducing a new Ranger pickup truck variant, which is designed in partnership with the MS-RT motorsport team.

Called Ranger MS-RT, it brings a sporty styling package to the exterior and an improved specification to the interior.

It’s based on the Wildtrak trim level, which is the highest specification Ranger (excluding the high-performance Raptor) and retains its high equipment levels and one-tonne payload. However, being based on the Wildtrak means it’s not available with the Super Cab body style.

The MS-RT gets a hand-built front end with a honeycomb carbon-fibre-effect grille and integrated fog lights, as well as extended wheel arches, new side skirts and 20-inch alloy wheels. It’s available with Frozen White, Sea Grey and Agate Black paint options.

Inside, there is leather upholstery with orange stitching, ambient lighting, heated front seats and MS-RT floor mats. The infotainment system uses an eight-inch touchscreen with Ford’s Sync 3 system.

The engine is the top-spec 2.0-litre diesel making 210bhp and 500Nm of torque, with a towing weight of 2,500kg. It has four-wheel-drive and a 10-speed automatic gearbox.