Ford has revealed the Mustang Mach-E, a one-off prototype that’s designed to show off the performance potential of electric powertrains.

Based on the body of the standard road-going car, the prototype uses seven electric motors to produce 1,400bhp and has been designed to work on the track, drag strip or gymkhana circuit.

It has been a collaboration between Ford Performance and tuning firm RTR, and has multiple setups that can completely change the model’s fundamentals depending on how it’s being used, including switching between front-, rear- and all-wheel drive, or swapping the whole front end structure.

The battery is a 56.8kWh unit made up of nickel manganese cobalt pouch cells that can discharge rapidly for improved performance. It also gets Brembo brakes like the Mustang GT4 race car, a hydraulic handbrake, and improved aerodynamics.

Ron Heiser, chief programme engineer for Mustang Mach-E, said: “Now is the perfect time to leverage electric technology, learn from it, and apply it to our portfolio.

“Mustang Mach-E is going to be fun to drive, just like every other Mustang before it, but Mustang Mach-E 1400 is completely insane, thanks to the efforts of Ford Performance and RTR.”

Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Vehicles founder and professional racer, said: “Getting behind the wheel of this car has completely changed my perspective on what power and torque can be.

“This experience is like nothing you’ve ever imagined, except for maybe a magnetic roller coaster.”