Ford has unveiled an uprated version of its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV – the Mach-E GT.

The new Mustang Mach-E GT packs all-wheel-drive and a dual electric motor setup which results in a total output of 459bhp and 830Nm of torque. That results in a 0-60mph (0-97km/h) time of around 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 124mph (200km/h).

Ford claims that it’ll return up to 310 miles (499km/h) of range, which is slightly less than the regular Mach-E’s 335 miles (539km/h).

However, buyers of both the standard Mustang Mach-E and the GT version will now benefit from five years of free access to the FordPass charging network which now includes 155,000 charging stations across Europe. Also included is one year of free access to IONITY’s network of fast chargers.

The GT is a high-performance version of Ford’s electric Mach-E.

Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe, said: “The new Mustang Mach-E GT shows what all-electric performance really looks like, but performance counts for nothing without the confidence to use it. Our charging initiatives mean Mustang Mach-E customers can enjoy the electrified Mustang driving experience with the knowledge that they can recharge quickly and easily across Europe.”

The GT can deliver up to 499 kilometres from a single charge.

The GT benefits from additional upgrades over the regular Mach-E, too. Adaptive suspension is included as standard, alongside 20-inch alloy wheels, red brake calipers and unique exterior colours too. Inside, there’s a 15.5-inch full HD touch screen display with Ford’s latest SYNC infotainment system, while Ford Performance seats provide an increased level of support.

When charging at a rapid 150kW station, approximately 73 miles (117km/h) of range can be added within 10 minutes of charging.