Ford has revealed the new Fiesta Van, featuring confident new styling, an enhanced technology package and an efficient mild hybrid powertrain option to make the compact van more distinctive and productive than ever.

New Fiesta Van’s bold, distinctive exterior takes the vehicle’s expressive design to a new level, with more road presence and greater visual differentiation between the Trend and Sport series using unique styling elements, all-new wheel designs and revised interior trim.

“Our stylish compact van is now even better looking and more streetwise than ever, helping customers promote their business and drive with confidence in and out of town,” said Brendan Lyne, director, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe. “The new Fiesta Van’s advanced driver assistance systems can make work less demanding for our customers, while its electrified powertrains and Ford Pro’s aftersales expertise help their businesses to thrive.”

